North Korea continues to humiliate America by undercutting Trump.

Less than 17 hours after Trump once again demanded credit for “progress” on getting North Korea to denuclearize, a new report revealed that the rogue regime has been hiding even more missile sites than previously thought.

On Sunday afternoon, Trump whined, “The Media is not giving us credit for the tremendous progress we have made with North Korea.”

By Monday morning, however, a new report sponsored by the Center for Strategic and International Studies showed that yet another secret ballistic missile site was discovered in North Korea — one of as many as 20 undisclosed sites in the country.

The report says the site, located in the city of Sino-ri, is developing ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear warheads to U.S. allies like South Korea and Japan, and even the U.S. territory of Guam.

“The North Koreans are not going to negotiate over things they don’t disclose,” Victor Cha, one of the authors of the report, told NBC News. “It looks like they’re playing a game.”

The North Korean regime has repeatedly outmaneuvered and humiliated Trump and his team on these issues.

It was bad enough that Trump got nothing in return when, in June, he made the major concession to North Korea of canceling military exercises that show America’s support for South Korea. But even worse, North Korea actually ramped up its production of fuel for nuclear weapons shortly thereafter.

At the same time as Trump declared North Korea to be “no longer a threat,” his administration was admitting to Congress that North Korea continues “to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.”

Trump promised to use “my touch, my feel” to expertly handle negotiations with Kim Jong Un. Instead, Trump embarrassed America by parroting North Korean propaganda, saluting the North Korean military, and failing to do anything substantial to reduce the country’s nuclear threat.

The North Koreans know that Trump has no interest in doing the serious work of foreign policy and national security, and that he only cares about making ludicrous pronouncements and grandiose promises.

Trump cannot deliver, and North Korea knows it. That’s making the whole world less safe.

